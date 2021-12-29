Peaceful Afghanistan inevitable for prosperity, development of region: NA Speaker 

Islamabad, December 28, 2021 (PPI-OT):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that peaceful Afghanistan is inevitable for prosperity and development of the region. He was talking with Charge d’ Affairs of United States Angela Aggeler who called on him at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Speaker National Assembly said that Pakistan has always played positive role for establishment of peace in Afghanistan. Matters pertaining to bilateral interest and regional and international importance came under discussion during the meeting.

