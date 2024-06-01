The Congress chapter in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has criticized the New Delhi-installed administration in the territory for its failure to mitigate the sufferings of the people of the territory.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the IIOJK Congress chapter working president Raman Bhalla interacting with people in different areas of Jammu lamented that the IIOJK administration has failed to even resolve issues related to basic necessities of people due to which they are facing immense hardships.
Bhalla observed that the ongoing heat-wave has triggered a severe water and power crisis in several areas of Jammu, but the authorities have failed to address the basic needs of the people.