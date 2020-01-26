People love Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto more than ever before: Saeed Ghani

January 26, 2020

Karachi, January 26, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the only political leader in the entire world whose birthday was being celebrated not only regularly, but also on such a large scale, in fact all over the country, throughout the month the of January every year. Provincial Minister for Information said that there was no other person in the world who was remembered in this grand manner. He said this while addressing a ceremony held to celebrate the 92nd birthday of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on Sunday.

Saeed Ghani said that these celebrations sent a message to all those people who were hoping that after his judicial assassination no one would ever remember the great leader. Provincial Minister for Information said that physically Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was not with us today, but he lives in the heart of every single Pakistani. He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Pakistan People’s Party were perpetual as with the passage of time the love for both had increased manifold.

Saeed Ghani said that no one including the family members visited the grave of the dictator who was behind the assassination of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. While, people from all over the country kept on coming on the grave of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto throughout the year to pay homage, he added. Saeed Ghani said that this was also an indirect message for all those who were striving to weaken Pakistan People’s Party even today through the character assassination to the party leaders.

Provincial Minister for Information said that the people loved and trusted the politics of Bhutto’s with their heart. People’s love for the party could only be diminish when there was any other leader of the calibre of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto or Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Minister added. He said that though today Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was not with us today but his ideology was with us to show us the right path. The Minister said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid down his life in service for his country and the people he loved so much. Saeed Ghani also said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be the youngest Prime Minister of our country in near future.

