People of Balochistan took keen interest in elections: Domki

QUETTA: Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said Sunday that people of Balochistan took keen interest in the elections and exercised their right of vote.

In a statement, he said people of Balochistan have elected their representatives through free, fair and transparent elections, which were held on time despite the challenges.

He expressed hope that newly-elected Members of Provincial Assembly and National Assembly will play their role to put the province on the path of progress and prosperity.