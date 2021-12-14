People will soon start enjoying benefits of government’s reforms for economic growth: Farrukh

Islamabad, December 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says the people will soon start enjoying the benefits of comprehensive and prudent reforms brought about by incumbent government for sustained economic growth.

Addressing a function at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said these reforms are aimed to enhance exports and tax collection, facilitate masses and weed out corruption. Highlighting the national policies adopted by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said as a result of these policies, Pakistan managed maximum exports of 2.9 billion dollars in a single month, last month.

Farrukh Habib said during the first five months of current fiscal year, Pakistani sports stood at 12.37 billion dollars, which are 37 percent higher than the exports of corresponding period in 2018. About agriculture sector, he said the government provided subsidy to the farming community and as a result of it, all corps recorded phenomenal yield.

