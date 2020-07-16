Peoples University stopped from conducting admission test

July 15, 2020

Karachi:Sindh Health Department has withdrawn its decision that had authorized Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences (PUMHS) Shaheed Benazirabad to conduct test for admission in MBBS and BDS in public and private medical universities.

According to a new notification, this department’s notification of even number dated 30 June, 2020, regarding authorizing PUMHS Shaheed Benazirabad as test conducting university dealing with admissions in MBBS and BDS in public and private medical universities/colleges in Sindh province for the session 2020-21 is hereby cancelled/withdrawn.

Related Posts