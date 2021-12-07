PepsiCo Pakistan Partners with the Public Sector for a Holistic COVID-19 Response

Lahore, December 06, 2021 (PPI-OT):PepsiCo Pakistan, a corporation that has consistently supported community betterment in Pakistan, has completed its holistic Covid-19 response. Protecting employees’ health, well-being, and safety is an utmost priority at PepsiCo Pakistan, where a conscientious and people-centric company culture drives a safe work environment for people and the surrounding Pakistani communities.

The company is one of the fastest organizations in the country to reach a 100 percent Covid-19 vaccination rate. PepsiCo made this possible by organizing multiple vaccination drives in collaboration with the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department of the Government of Punjab.

Both entities collaborated to organize vaccination drives and awareness programs for over 3,000 employees and frontline associates across PepsiCo’s facilities. PepsiCo aimed to prioritize employee health, safety, and wellbeing and accelerated support for the public health authorities on the national Covid-19 immunization agenda.

From the onset of the pandemic in 2020, PepsiCo Pakistan has positively touched the lives of communities it operates in. PepsiCo Pakistan launched the ‘Millions of Meals’ program – a nationwide food distribution drive that served meals to underserved and needy families amidst the pandemic.

In 2020, PepsiCo Pakistan successfully distributed 13 million nutritious meals in remote areas including Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad and Jammu Kashmir in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Ehsaas program.

As Pakistan nears its recovery from the pandemic, PepsiCo continues to move forward in its ‘In, With, For Pakistan’, agenda and stands steady to create positive social impact and build up its alliances with the public sector and civil society to uplift and support communities.

For more information, contact:

Corporate Affairs,

PepsiCo Pakistan

37-C/1, Gulberg 3, Lahore, Pakistan

UAN: +92-42-111-724-725

Email: PakistanCorporateAffairs@pepsico.com

Website: https://pepsico.com.pk/