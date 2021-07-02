PepsiCo selects PTCL for nationwide connectivity services

Lahore, July 01, 2021 (PPI-OT):Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), has signed a contract with PepsiCo Pakistan to provide premium connectivity services at their multiple sites across Pakistan. Zarrar Hasham Khan, Chief business Services Officer, PTCL and Sadaf Saad, Chief Information Officer, PepsiCo Pakistan, signed the contract during a ceremony held at PepsiCo Pakistan Head Office in Lahore, along with senior representatives from both organizations. Under this contract, PTCL will provide seamless telephone and internet services to PepsiCo Pakistan through its robust network infrastructure.

Speaking at the occasion, Zarrar Hasham Khan, Chief Business Services Officer, PTCL, said, ‘We are glad to be partner of choice for PepsiCo Pakistan and provide them with connectivity across their essential sites in Pakistan. PTCL Business Solutions strives to provide state-of-the-art ICT solutions that are innovative, dependable and agile and exceed expectations of our corporate customers.”

On the occasion, Sadaf Saad, Chief Information Officer, PepsiCo Pakistan, said, “We are delighted to get PTCL on board that will enable our workforce to be efficient and stay connected in a seamless way. PTCL with its vast network spread across the country will definitely support our increasing demand for internet and telecom services that will ultimately benefit our business.” PTCL has always been on the forefront to provide innovative solutions to both corporate customers and consumers.

