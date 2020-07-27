Performance of coalition govt disappointing: Siraj

July 27, 2020

Karachi:Amir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Sirajul Haq has said the performance of PTI-MQM-P coalition government is sheer disappointing.

Addressing a meeting of JI Sindh chapter office-bearers at Quba Auditorium here Sunday, he said that hike in rates of sugar, wheat and other commodities have broken the back of poor Pakistanis. He said two years of the coalition federal government are two years of failure and disappointment.

He said his party has served people during Covid lockdown. He said ration, masks and other commodities worth more than Rs25 Crore were distributed in Sindh by Al-Khidmat.

He said his party would hold demos on August 5 under SOPs against Indian occupation of Kashmir and apathy of the sitting regime.

