Perpetrators of Dasu bus tragedy will be exposed, brought to justice: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has assured that the perpetrators of Dasu Bus tragedy will be exposed and brought to justice. Addressing a news conference here on Saturday, he said investigation into the incident has reached final stage. He said the highest security institutions of the country are carrying out the investigation and fifteen-member Chinese team is also involved in the process. The Interior Minister said the relevant institutions have also been directed to make the security of Chinese people and projects more effective.

He said the sordid designs of those elements which are against the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Pak-China friendship will be foiled. Sheikh Rashid said during telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart, he briefed him about the progress made so far into the bus incident investigation.

He said we also shared condolences over the death of thirteen people including nine Chinese in the incident. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to visit China. He said Pakistan is proud of its all-weather friendship with China which is higher than the Himalayas. About Afghanistan, Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan and we only want establishment of peace there. He said nobody will be allowed to use our land against any other country.