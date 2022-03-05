Peshawar blast part of a big conspiracy against the country: Information Minister 

Islamabad, March 05, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says the Peshawar blast is part of a big conspiracy against the country. In a tweet, he reiterated the government’s resolve to thwart all inimical designs of the anti-state elements effectively. The Minister said Pakistan has effectively tackled such conspiracies in the past and the enemies will also fail again.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk