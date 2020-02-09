Peshawar BRT only third generation as compared to all other BRTs in Pakistan

February 9, 2020

Islamabad, February 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): Shaukat Ali Yousafzai information Minister for KPK has said that Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is the only third generation BRT as compared to all other BRTs in Pakistan which are second generation. As per approved PC-1 the cost of the Peshawar BRT is 66.437billion, and the cost of the corridor construction only is 28 billion which translates into 1.04 Bn / Km. The total Project cost includes various new features which other BRTs lack it.

The features of Peshawar BRT were includes construction of 27km main corridor (13km elevated, 11km at grade and 3km underground section), construction of 31 state of the art stations, development of Seven Feeder Routes (68km) with 154 Bus Stops, Bus Fleet is procured in Project Budget (7.7Bn), Façade to façade development throughout the entire corridor, Cycle Track and Pedestrian Path Construction along the full corridor and Universal accessibility throughout in the stations.

Other features include three state-of-the-art bus depots construction with development of commercial facilities to generate revenue for the project, construction of underground shops and commercial plazas, construction of Park and Ride (3 No.) and KPUMA Building, compensation to LARP, ITS and Cycle Sharing and Bus Restructuring Programme.

