PESSI Employees Get Reward on Good Performance 

Lahore, November 26, 2021 (PPI-OT):Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) organized a ceremony to honour the top performers of the department. Minister Labour Ansar Majeed Khan participated as a chief guest whereas Secretary Labour Liaqat Ali and Commissioner PESSI Syed Bilal Haider also attended the ceremony.

Minister distributed souvenirs, certificates and cash prizes among the employees of PESSI who performed well throughout the year. Minister congratulated those who got the prize and advised them to work hard to get further success in life. Addressing the ceremony, Minister said the process of digitization is going in full swing in the Labour Department.

All the data of registered labourers is being digitized and the department is going to provide every registered labourer ‘Mazdoor Card’ linked with bank account. During the last three years Labour Department passed many laws from the Punjab Assembly for the welfare of labourers.

Minister said that the biggest number of industrial units registered themselves with PESSI during self-assessment and amnesty scheme this year. PESSI issued social security cards to more than 3 lac labourers and increases registration by 40 percent during the last three years, he added. The department is working to devise a mechanism for providing health facilities and pension to retired labourers, he said. Secretary Labour said instructions have been given to officers to get 20 million registration targets by the end of 2022.

School council committees have been established in Labour Welfare Schools to solve problems on war footings, such committees would also be established in social security hospitals comprising of representatives from Labour unions, chambers of commerce and local people to get the problems solved immediately, Secretary added. Commissioner Social Security said while addressing the ceremony that this is first time PESSI organized such an event to honour the best employees. Cash prizes of Rs.10 million will be distributed among employees of PESSI who performed well, he added.

For more information, contact:

Directorate General Public Relations,

Government of the Punjab

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-9201390-86

Website: www.punjab.gov.pk