Petrol scarcity torments Lahorites

Lahore: The ongoing shortage of petroleum products in Lahore and other cities has become a nuisance for motorists due to the oil marketing companies’ (OMCs) meager supply of petrol for the last many days, according to a report on Wednesday. According to the Secretary General Petroleum Dealers, only 40% of petroleum products are being provided in Lahore, which is a relatively far less than the demand percentage.

The daily demand for petroleum products in Lahore is three million liters, however only 1.4 million liters of supplies are currently being delivered to the provincial capital. Petrol pumps have started running dry due to shortage of petroleum products. The areas where the pumps are closed due to shortage of petrol include Shahdara, Walton Road, and other suburban areas of Lahore.

On the other hand, the situation is no more less in Punjab’s other cities. The petrol and diesel crisis started intensifying in Gujranwala where most of the petrol pumps were shut down for the second day in a row and motorists were seen waiting by forming long queues outside the petrol pumps in order to buy the commodity.