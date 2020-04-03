Petroleum division steps in relief activities amid COVID-19 pandemic

April 3, 2020

Islamabad, April 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): Petroleum Division (Ministry of Energy) has extended its full support to Government of Pakistan in the fight to curb COVID-19 Pandemic in country. OGDCL, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited has deposited the amount of Rs 53 million in Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Pandemic COVID-19. Company also has offered the hostel building in I9, Islamabad for utilizing the space for quarantine/isolation unit along with provision of medicines, 50 PPE kits for medical staff, food and well equipped ambulance for established quarantine.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has released a handout of Rs10 million for four districts of Sindh with spirit of cash-support for procurement of necessary equipment in the province against COVID-19 pandemic. Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has also extended support of Rs 50 million in Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Pandemic COVID-19 with spirit of national responsibility in this challenging time. Both Gas utilities, SNGPL and SSGCL has undertaken immediate measures to facilitate the people during the Covid-19 Pandemic. SNGPL Bill App, recently launched by company, help the public to view their gas bills and pay the same through the mobile application.

Same mobile App will be made available by SSGC soon. Moreover, gas bills of next crucial months can be paid through three easy instalments amid COVID-19 crisis. In addition to above, the prices of Petroleum products have already been reduced by Rs.15 to provide relief to the common man and was part of the economic relief package announced by the PM. Petroleum Division is working round the clock to facilitate public through dedicated teams to ensure supply and availability of gas and oil across the country.

