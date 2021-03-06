Petroleum prices in Pakistan currently lowest in comparison to other countries

Islamabad, March 05, 2021 (PPI-OT): Petroleum prices in Pakistan are currently the lowest in comparison to other countries in the region. According to latest statistics, the petroleum prices in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh and India are much higher than Pakistan.

Petrol price in Pakistan is point seventy (.70) US dollar while in India it is 1.26 US dollar, China 1.03, Nepal 0.95, Bangladesh 1.05 and Sri Lanka 0.83 dollar. The government is focusing on welfare of the people while determining the petroleum prices in the country. The Prime Minister has already rejected the summary for revision of petrol prices for three times in a row.

