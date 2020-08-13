PFUJ condemns trolling of women journalists

August 13, 2020

Karachi:Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) have strongly condemned attacks on women journalists employed in different media organizations, and demanded immediate and urgent action against the attackers, and those backing these attackers.

While expressing solidarity with women journalists and anchors, PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi said, “By using social media and other means, threatening and abusive trolling against women journalists, the work environment had been made difficult for them to carry out independent and balanced contents for viewers and readers. Authorities seemed to be indifferent and unconcerned which is alarming for the entire journalists community.”

The PFUJ have demanded that FIA’s cyber-crime wing must immediately find out the culprits and the backers of these trolls, who are making the lives of women journalists hard as they cannot carry out their professional responsibilities in such situation an environment. “Government should not hesitate to arrest the culprits who are making threats and misusing their pictures by tempering and photo shopping with indecent content,” they added.

