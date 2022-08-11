PHC bars FIA from probing Asad Qaiser in prohibited funding case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday stopped the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking action against the former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

In the Peshawar High Court, a hearing was held on the application related to FIA’s inquiry in the prohibited funding case while Asad Qaiser appeared in the court. The court, in the order, asked the FIA what were the directions that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued to the body regarding the probe.

The PHC asked the FIA whether the federal government asked it to probe the PTI leaders. It also asked the FIA whether the probing under the Political Parties Order 2022 comes under the ambit of the body.

The high court also asked the FIA whether the summoning of the former NA speaker was based on “militant or whether it was politically influenced.” In a short order issued after today’s hearing, the court prohibited the anti-corruption watchdog from investigating the ex-NA speaker till the next hearing.