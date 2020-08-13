Physical verification of KMC health employees kicks off

August 13, 2020

Karachi:Medical and Health Services Department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has launched physical verification of staff working in KMC hospitals in Karachi city.

The physical verification of employees working in Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases (KIHD), Landhi Cardiac Emergency Centre and Ghazdarabad General Hospital has already been completed in first phase.

The verification of staff working in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Sarfaraz Rafiquee Shaheed Hospital, Leprosy Hospital Manghopir, Primary Health Care Centre Lyari, Cardiac Emergency Centre Shah Faisal, Spencer Eye Hospital, Sobhraj Maternity Hospital, Gizri Maternity Home, Homeopathic Hospital and other hospitals would be conducted soon.

Senior Director M and HS KMC Dr Birbal Genani, while talking to PPI, informed that physical verification of employees from grade-1 to grade-20 working in KMC health facilities had been launched to improve the attendance of staff. He said strict action would be taken against staff who failed to appear in physical verification.

He further informed that warnings, deduction in salaries and show-cause notices would be issued to employees found irregular on their duties during physical verification. Dr Birbal said nurses, paramedical staff and doctors working in other departments of KMC, instead of health, had been directed to report to the hospitals as soon as possible.

