PIA announces Voluntary Separation Scheme

Karachi, December 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): PIA has announced the Voluntary separation scheme for employees of the airline, the option to apply will end on 22 December. PIA spokesman said on Monday.

The VSS package has been made for employees in two categories that is over 18 years of service and below 18 years of service. The package compensation includes accumulated leaves, gratuity, Provident fund, Lump sum Medical and Pension up to the age of 65 years. Different basic pay formula has been devised as per salary break-up and service years of employees including pilots and engineers.

Interested Employees will apply for VSS by submitting the VSS application form given separately along-with signed VSS package report to the concerned VSS coordinators assigned at facilitation desks established at each station. Last date of submission of application is 22nd December, 2020.

All regular employees under the age of 58 years as on 30 November 2020 are eligible to participate in the Voluntary Separation Scheme. Non eligible employees include Non-regular and or contractual employees, employees who have already submitted resignation, employees who have already opted for early retirements and Employees under any litigation against PIACL, until they undertake and withdraw the litigation latest by 31.12.2020.

The last working day of the VSS accepted employees shall be 31 December 2020 whereas the expected date of receiving pay out cheque shall be on or before 31 January 2021. PIA spokesman concluded.

For more information, contact:

General Manager

Public Affairs

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)

PIA Head Office Airport

Karachi

Tel: +92-21-99043823

Fax: +92-21-34572225, +92-21-34570419

Cell: +92-322-7420707

Website: www.piac.com.pk