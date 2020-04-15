PIA continuing with its relief flights to bring back stranded Pakistanis from various countries

April 15, 2020

Karachi, April 15, 2020 (PPI-OT): PIA is continuing with its relief flights to bring back stranded Pakistanis from various countries and has so far brought back nearly 1800 Pakistanis back home during the COVID-19 crisis. PIA spokesman said on Wednesday.

PIA brought back 377 passengers to Pakistan from Toronto, more than 140 from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, 136 from Iraq, 125 from Azerbaijan, more than 430 Pakistanis from Japan, Thailand and Malaysia while nearly 200 stranded Pakistanis from Istanbul were brought back to Pakistan, thus bringing in nearly 1800 passengers through 11 relief flights. PIA is operating relief flights to some destinations where it does not even have a regular flight operation for which special permissions are sought in the shortest possible time for the convenience of the stranded Pakistanis.

The airline is operating relief flights as well as chartered flights to/ from Pakistan. PIA spokesman said that the airline’s relief flight operation is continuing and some additional flights will be operated from 15 April to 19 April. These include a flight from Islamabad to Toronto on 15 April, Islamabad to Manchester on 16 and 18 April. Two flights have also been planned from Karachi which includes Karachi to Jakarta on 18 April and Karachi to Toronto on 19 April.

PIA is taking all precautionary measures for prevention against COVID 19 and is thoroughly disinfecting its aircraft and providing necessary gear for its cabin, cockpit and ground staff. While the passengers upon return are taken to a hotel for quarantine and testing purposes.

PIA is operating relief flights as well as chartered flights and has so far carried more than 11, 200 passengers to and from Pakistan to various International Destinations. Meanwhile PIA, Spokesman has said that passengers can contact the Pakistan Embassy in the countries they are stranded and can also contact PIA Call Centre, PIA Booking Offices and also the airline’s website for ticket purchase. PIA relief flight operation is being appreciated by Pakistanis all over the World. They have thanked Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and PIA in video messages while raising slogan of Pakistan Zindabad.

Meanwhile, CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik who is personally supervising the flight operations has thanked Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan whose direction and role has been instrumental in the relief flight operations. CEO PIA also thanked PIA team members for their extra ordinary initiatives and efforts to keep up the flight operation in such difficult time. PIA family is fearlessly caring for Pakistani citizens, shows their courage and determination for the betterment of PIA and Pakistan. He said PIA has and will always support its fellow citizens in times of need.

