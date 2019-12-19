PIA Engineering initiates a Safety Awareness Week including fire safety training sessions and safety procedures to be adopted during work at Engineering Hangars

December 19, 2019

Karachi, December 19, 2019 (PPI-OT): PIA Engineering has initiated a Safety Awareness Week including fire safety training sessions and safety procedures to be adopted during work at Engineering Hangars. On the first day of Safety Week, safety awareness session was held followed by a fire extinguishing and evacuation drill at PIA Engineering Hangar Karachi.

CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik, sharing his views on the occasion said that safety is PIA’s foremost priority and all steps are being taken to further improve and sustain the safety standards. PIA Chief Technical Officer Aamir Ali and engineering personnel were present at the safety session. PIA conducts regular trainings on various safety aspects to regularly inform and update its employees on current practices in aviation industry.

For more information, contact:

General Manager

Public Affairs

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)

PIA Head Office Airport

Karachi

Tel: +92-21-99043823

Fax: +92-21-34572225, +92-21-34570419

Cell: +92-322-7420707

Website: www.piac.com.pk

