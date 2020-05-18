PIA flight carrying 237 stranded Pakistanis leaves Jakarta for Islamabad
Islamabad, May 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): A special PIA flight carrying 237 stranded Pakistanis, left Jakarta for Islamabad on Tuesday morning. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Indonesia Abdul Salik Khan saw off the Pakistani nationals at the airport. These Pakistanis appreciated the efforts of the mission in facilitating their stay as well as arranging the special flight for their return.
For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk
Related PostsTags: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
PPI_Banner