PIA flight carrying 250 stranded Pakistanis in Australia leaves Melbourne

April 26, 2020

Karachi, April 26, 2020 (PPI-OT): The process of bringing back stranded Pakistanis from different parts of the world is continuing. A special flight of PIA carrying 250 stranded Pakistanis in Australia left Melbourne on Sunday. Pakistan High Commission in Canberra along with its consulates in Sydney and Melbourne coordinated their return.

Consul General of Pakistan, Melbourne, Sardar Adnan Rashid saw off the stranded Pakistanis at the airport. The returning Pakistanis thanked the government of Pakistan for arranging their repatriation to the homeland.

For more information, contact:

General Manager

Public Affairs

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)

PIA Head Office Airport

Karachi

Tel: +92-21-99043823

Fax: +92-21-34572225, +92-21-34570419

Cell: +92-322-7420707

Website: www.piac.com.pk

Related Posts