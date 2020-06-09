Home » Ministries, Official News
For more information, contact:
PIA flight carrying 253 passengers departed Baghdad for Islamabad
June 9, 2020
Islamabad, June 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): Another PIA flight carrying 253 passengers departed Baghdad for Islamabad on Tuesday. Ambassador Sajid Bilal saw off the passengers at the airport. The Ambassador thanked the government of Iraq for its support in facilitating repatriation of stranded Pakistanis.
For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk
Related PostsTags: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
PPI_Banner