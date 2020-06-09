June 9, 2020

Islamabad, June 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): Another PIA flight carrying 253 passengers departed Baghdad for Islamabad on Tuesday. Ambassador Sajid Bilal saw off the passengers at the airport. The Ambassador thanked the government of Iraq for its support in facilitating repatriation of stranded Pakistanis.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts