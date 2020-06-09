National

PIA flight carrying 253 passengers departed Baghdad for Islamabad

June 9, 2020

Islamabad, June 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): Another PIA flight carrying 253 passengers departed Baghdad for Islamabad on Tuesday. Ambassador Sajid Bilal saw off the passengers at the airport. The Ambassador thanked the government of Iraq for its support in facilitating repatriation of stranded Pakistanis.

