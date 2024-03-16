PIA has been first in line for privatization, says Aurangzeb

Lahore: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said today that the PIA has been first in the line for privatization, all other institutions will come later.

Muhammad Aurangzeb talking to media after filing his nomination papers for Senate election here said that it is not the government’s job to do business, it has only to formulate policies.

“Our agenda has only been implementation and enforcement,” he said. He said, the private sector has to bring forth. “We have already discussed with the IMF to bring reforms in the FBR,” he said.

He said, feeling good to get Pakistani citizenship. “I will keep staying here after the ministry,” finance minister said. Earlier, the finance minister submitted his nomination papers for a Senate seat from Punjab.

Senate elections on 48 vacant seats will be held on April 02 in the National Assembly, Senate, and the four provincial assemblies.

The ECP issued schedule on Thursday for elections on 48 vacant seats of the Senate.

According to the schedule, candidates can file their nomination papers till Saturday (today).

March 19th has been fixed for scrutiny of the nomination papers. A revised list of the candidates will be issued on March 26th while the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by 27th March.