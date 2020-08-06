PIA Independence Day offer

August 6, 2020

Karachi, August 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): Pakistan International Airlines (PIACL) announces its Jashne Azadi offer to its customers. In order to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day, PIA is offering a 14% discount on flights operating on its primary domestic routes between Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. This offer is valid from 07 august till 14 august 2020.

An unprecedented 73 kgs Free Baggage Allowance per passenger is also being offered to commemorate the occasion. This is a unique offer and one of its kind. Simultaneously, PIA will recommence its flights from Multan, Sukkur and Gwadar on 13 august to show solidarity with the nation and reaffirm its resolve to returning the Aviation Industry back to normalcy post COVID-19 crisis.

For more information, contact:

General Manager

Public Affairs

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)

PIA Head Office Airport

Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-21-99043823

Fax: +92-21-34572225, +92-21-34570419

Cell: +92-322-7420707

Website: www.piac.com.pk

