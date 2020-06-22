PIA is providing all possible support and assistance to the persons who were injured due to unfortunate air crash

June 21, 2020

Karachi, June 21, 2020 (PPI-OT): PIA is providing all possible support and assistance to the persons who were injured on the ground and whose houses and vehicles were damaged due to the unfortunate air crash. PIA has arranged provision of six month’s rent to the affectees including house owners and tenants in order to provide interim and immediate relief. The cheques were distributed to the affectees at PTC Auditorium, PIA Head Office Karachi. Before the distribution of the cheques, special prayer (Dua) was held for the deceased and for the speedy recovery of those who were injured on the ground.

The initial damage costs pertaining to houses and vehicles were ascertained by PIA and Government officials immediately after the incident. Besides this, a technical surveyor had also been appointed by the Insurance Company who has evaluated the damages and the final claim amount will be settled accordingly. PIA and Government had provided temporary accommodation to the ground affectees immediately after the crash. Those injured on ground were provided full medical support and hospitalization.

The Cheques were distributed to the affectees by MNAs Akram Cheema and Aftab Hussain Siddique, MPA and leader of the opposition in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, Syed Firdous Shahmim Naqvi and government officials. Chief Operating Officer PIA, Aijaz Mazhar, PIA senior officials Khalilullah Sheikh, Amanullah Qureshi, AVM Soban Nazir, Younus Khan, Muhammad Shuaib and the effected residents were present at the occasion.

For more information, contact:

General Manager

Public Affairs

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)

PIA Head Office Airport

Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-21-99043823

Fax: +92-21-34572225, +92-21-34570419

Cell: +92-322-7420707

Website: www.piac.com.pk

Related Posts