PIA reduces fares for Pakistani students traveling to China

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has further dropped its fares for Pakistani students travelling from Pakistan to China with immediate effect. According to a Radio Pakistan’s report quoting official sources, the national flag carrier cut down fares from the existing 22 per cent to 27 per cent for students wishing to travel between Pakistan and China.

Currently, PIA is operating two weekly flights on Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad and Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad routes on Sunday and Wednesday, respectively.