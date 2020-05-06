PIA: (Special charter flights being operated for repatriation of stranded Pakistanis from US)

May 7, 2020

ISLAMABAD:The Government of Pakistan will be operating special charter flights for repatriation of stranded Pakistanis from the United States in collaboration with the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Initially two special flights will operate from Washington D.C. (IAD) first to Islamabad (ISB) on May 10, 2020 and second to Karachi (KHI) on May 13, 2020.

Meanwhile, another flight will operate from Newark Airport, New Jersey for Lahore, dates for which will be announced shortly. In addition, Govt. of Pakistan will also operate three more flights from US for repatriation of Pakistani citizens.

Dates, cities of origin and destinations in Pakistan will be announced in due course of time, says a press release received from Washington D.C. Stranded Pakistanis already registered with the Embassy and its Consulates will be contacted to facilitate their travel by special flights. For flight related details PIA Contact Centre may be contacted at +92 21 111 786 786.

