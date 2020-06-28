PIA special flight carrying stranded Pakistanis on way to Lahore from New Jersey

June 28, 2020

Karachi, June 28, 2020 (PPI-OT):Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) seventh special flight from the United State, with stranded Pakistanis, will arrive at Lahore airport today (Sunday) evening. Pakistan embassy in Washington, in a statement said, the Pakistan Council General New York bid farewell to Pakistanis at New Jersey airport.

According to the statement Pakistan embassy and consulates in US had registered stranded Pakistanis for repatriation after Government of Pakistan announced series of special flights for the purpose. The government is making all out efforts to facilitate Pakistanis stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic.

