PIA special flight carrying stranded Pakistanis on way to Lahore from New Jersey
Karachi, June 28, 2020 (PPI-OT):Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) seventh special flight from the United State, with stranded Pakistanis, will arrive at Lahore airport today (Sunday) evening. Pakistan embassy in Washington, in a statement said, the Pakistan Council General New York bid farewell to Pakistanis at New Jersey airport.
According to the statement Pakistan embassy and consulates in US had registered stranded Pakistanis for repatriation after Government of Pakistan announced series of special flights for the purpose. The government is making all out efforts to facilitate Pakistanis stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For more information, contact:
General Manager
Public Affairs
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)
PIA Head Office Airport
Karachi, Pakistan
Tel: +92-21-99043823
Fax: +92-21-34572225, +92-21-34570419
Cell: +92-322-7420707
Website: www.piac.com.pk
