PILER, IHSR Host Joint Dialogue on “Socio-Political Issues and 2024 General Elections

KARACHI:,,, In an insightful collaboration, the Pakistan Institute of Labor Education and Research (PILER) and the Institute of Historical and Social Research (IHSR) recently organized a thought-provoking dialogue titled "Socio-Political Issues and 2024 General Elections."

The event aimed to shed light on the critical social and political challenges leading up to the upcoming general elections in Pakistan. Distinguished speakers at the dialogue included Dr. Asma Hyder, Dean of the Department of Economics and Social Sciences; Dr. Kaiser Bengali, Senior Economist; Dr. Syed Jaffer Ahmed, Director of the Institute of Historical and Social Research; Zafar Shaheed, Former ILO Representative; and Karamat Ali, Executive Director of the Pakistan Institute of Labor Education and Research.

Dr. Kaiser Bengali underscored the limited room for economic and political maneuvering for the incoming government, emphasizing the urgent need to address budget and trade deficits. He proposed halting the import of non-essential luxury items, such as high-end vehicles and imported food, to alleviate the economic challenges.

Dr. Syed Jaffer Ahmed emphasized the importance of understanding the current political and economic landscape through a historical lens. Expressing concern over the absence of political party manifestos so close to the elections, he urged a commitment to avoiding past mistakes in political and institutional practices.

Discussing the upcoming elections, Dr. Asma Hyder stressed the necessity of providing all political entities with a fair chance, emphasizing the importance of social and political justice. She highlighted challenges, including the alarming missing persons' issue and the imperative to address the employment needs of the country's substantial youth population.

Former ILO Representative, Mr. Zafar Shaheed, asserted that the preservation of democracy hinges on unionization, describing it as the art of achieving what is possible through negotiation. He emphasized the significance of people continually demanding their rights, irrespective of immediate outcomes. In conclusion, Executive Director PILER, Karamat Ali, drew attention to the fragmented state of workers' unions in Pakistan. With only 309 out of 7525 unions as Collective Bargaining Agents (CBAs), he called for concerted efforts to promote unity among workers for the effective realization of their rights.

This joint dialogue provided valuable insights into the socio-political landscape preceding the 2024 General Elections, urging stakeholders to address challenges collectively for the betterment of the nation.