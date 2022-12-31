Pillion riding banned in Karachi

KARACHI:The authorities in Karachi has slapped a ban on motorcycle pillion riding across the megacity on the eve of New Year, it emerged on Saturday.

According to a notification issued by Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon, there will also be ban on arms display and aerial firing. Those who violate these orders will strictly with the law, the directive added.

In the notification, the commissioner said: “A complete ban has been imposed on aerial firing, firecrackers, and pillion riding of motorcycles/scooters in the Karachi division for a period of two days from December 31, 2022, to January 1, 2023, with immediate effect.”