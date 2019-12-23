Plan afoot to build detention centres for Muslims across India

December 23, 2019

New Delhi, December 23, 2019 (PPI-OT): Amid strong protest demonstrations against the controversial anti-Muslim Citizenship Amendment Act in length and breadth of India, Delhi government has made all arrangements to set up detention centres for Indian Muslims in the name of refugees.

One such centre has been set up in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka state of India, which is going to open in January 2020. Bengaluru Additional Director General of Police Amar Kumar Panday talking to media persons said that the Delhi government has made a plan to set up detention centers in all Indian states before enforcement of controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register Certificate.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah announced that NRC would be enforced across India by 2024. Bengaluru home department said that a detention center has been constructed at Neela Mangla, some 40 kilometer away from the city. It is believed that Indian Muslims on the pretext of being refugees would be detained in these centres before they are repatriated to their native countries. On the pretext of CAA and NRC, Muslims will be arrested across India and put in these centers.

Social Welfare department Commissioner RS Pedapia told media that a government hostel, which was lying vacant, would also be converted into a detention centre. Over 750 people have, so far, been identified in Karnataka to be detained in these centers. As the news about the construction of detention centers spread, it panicked Muslims throughout India. It is worth mentioning here that a large number of Bengali and Kashmiri Muslims are residing in Bengaluru.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org

Related Posts