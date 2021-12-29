Planning Commission Department of Geo-Spatial Technology Cell of SUPARCO briefed the Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives regarding the progress of web portal 

Islamabad, December 28, 2021 (PPI-OT):Planning Commission Department of Geo-Spatial Technology Cell of SUPARCO briefed the Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives regarding the progress of the web portal to support the MoPD and SI in order to utilize these solutions for evidence-based reporting and monitoring of PSDP projects incorporating satellite technology here in Islamabad on Monday.

Secretary Planning Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Member SUPARCO Zafar Iqbal. Member M and E, Additional Secretaries, Chief Technology Officer, Geospatial technology cell Riffat Shamshad, and Senior Officials attended the meeting. A meeting with SUPARCO was conducted to revamp the P and E system having state of art technologies. The solutions developed were demonstrated to Honourable Minister including data collection with geo-tagged real-time information and pictures offering both online and offline mechanisms for data transmission.

It was informed in the meeting that SUPARCO is providing the first intact knowledge of the real-time project and every after four days they are able to see the ground progress of the project through this technology. While taking briefing Federal Minister Asad Umar said that the weak Monitoring and Evaluation (P and E) system in Planning Commission always resulted in delay/inefficiency in PSD Projects implementation causing massive overrun, increase in cost, and wastage of taxpayer money as well. That’s why we need to revamp the overall Monitoring and Evaluation process.

“We need to have a clear idea of how this system can be used to monitor the quantitative and qualitative condition of projects, how well be these integrated with the system,” said Asad Umar. The Minister also discussed the frequency of assessments and sought details at the next meeting on how the Planning Commission would coordinate monitoring and assessment information with future reports.

SUPARCO has recently developed a Web GIS Portal to monitor the infrastructure projects and successfully demonstrated to the Planning Commission. Minister appreciated SUPARCO to be part of this endeavour through satellite and GIS data analytics, geo-tagged field data collection and real-time implementation progress of the projects. The forum suggested further improvements and integration of the system with the Planning Commission system for effective monitoring.

