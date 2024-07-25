Islamabad: Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the necessity of federal-provincial cooperation to confront Pakistan’s pressing challenges during a high-level meeting with provincial planning ministers. The focus was on accelerating national development in response to rapid population growth and significant shortfalls in healthcare and education.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Minister Iqbal called attention to the dire projections from the seventh census, which forecast population doubling in the next 24-30 years. He highlighted critical health issues such as diabetes, hepatitis, and tuberculosis, and the plight of malnourished and out-of-school children, instructing the Federal Bureau of Statistics to compile comprehensive data to better address these problems.
The meeting also reviewed alignment of local development projects with the Annual National Development Plan, exploring strategies to effectively utilize funds for higher education and achieve Sustainable Development Goals. Commitments were made to ensure funding for federal and provincial universities, demonstrating a continued dedication to improving Pakistan’s educational infrastructure.
