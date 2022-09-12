Planning Minister reviews preparation for upcoming digital census

Islamabad, September 12, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal directed the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and NADRA to revise census training and tablet procurement respectively to complete the process well in time.

The minister chaired third meeting of Census Monitoring Committee and reviewed the preparation for holding 7th digital Population and Housing Census. He emphasized the need for timely completion of census and involvement and consultation with all stakeholders like Election Commission, civil societies, academia, politicians and demographers to ensure consensus.

He directed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics to coordinate with Election Commission and include them as co-opted member in Census Monitoring Committee. On census timelines, he directed PBS and NADRA to revise census training and tablet procurement respectively. He further advised PBS to make all efforts to get consent of Sindh government on Dejure methodology as they had reservations on results of last census.

