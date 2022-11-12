Planning Minister says PM will appoint new COAS on merit

ISLAMABAD:Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will appoint a new Army Chief on merit. Talking to a private television channel, he said the Army Chief’s appointment will be made on a professional basis and following the procedure as prescribed in the Constitution.

Ahsan Iqbal said PTI Chairman Imran Khan is doing politics on selection of new army chief and trying to make the process controversial. He said in the history of Pakistan, there is not a single example of any politician who tried to drag security institutions into politics. The Minister said the government is focusing on relief and rehabilitation work in flood affected areas but Imran Khan is playing politics on non-issues.