Planning Minister Stresses need to develop roadmap to end evasion culture 

Islamabad, February 04, 2023 (PPI-OT):Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has stressed the need to broaden the tax net and develop a roadmap to end the culture of tax evasion in country. Addressing a ceremony relating to country’s economy in Lahore on Saturday, he stressed the need for devising a robust mechanism to reduce the unnecessary expenditures and enhance the tax revenue in order to provide strong base to country’s economy.

Calling upon the need to end the circular debt of the country, the Minister termed increase in the exports as inevitable to rejuvenate the economy. Ahsan Iqbal called upon the need to adopt viable Industrial policy and develop a value chain in order to make production of country useful.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk