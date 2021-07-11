Planning Minister Urges citizens aged 50 or above to get vaccinated against Covid-19

Islamabad, July 11, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Planning Asad Umar has urged the citizens aged 50 years or above to get vaccinated to make themselves safe from the Covid-19 pandemic. In a tweet today (Sunday), he said Pakistan has 27.2 million people who are 50 years or older, and this age group is the most vulnerable to serious health effect of Covid. Asad Umar said 5.6 million of these people have so far received at least one dose of vaccine.

