Planning ministry launches mental health support unit

Islamabad, July 11, 2021 (PPI-OT):Ministry of Planning and Development launched “Mental Health and Psychosocial Support unit” today (Sunday), as a part of its emergency response to COVID-19. According to a press release issued by the ministry, the initiative is funded by United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund.

The aim of this initiative is to develop an evidence-driven Mental Health and Psychosocial Support model which is right-based, scalable and sustainable. The project will also help in raising public awareness for psycho-social well-being of at-risk population.

