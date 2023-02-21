PM accepts resignation of Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Aftab Sultan.

Aftab Sultan had presented the resignation to the Prime Minister citing personal reasons. The Prime Minister appreciated the services of Aftab Sultan and lauded his honesty and uprightness. Aftab Sultan was appointed as Chairman NAB on July 21, 2022, for three years. A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Aftab Sultan had presented his resignation to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif citing personal reasons.

“Upon his insistence, the Prime Minister reluctantly accepted the resignation of Aftab Sultan, the Prime Minister Office said. “I had resigned from office a few days ago. “I was asked to do certain things which were not acceptable to me,” Aftab Sultan said while talking to a private news channel. “I told them that I cannot continue with the conditions”, Aftab Sultan said.