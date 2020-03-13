PM aide on Climate Change Amin Aslam urges stakeholders to protect rivers from pollution

March 13, 2020

Islamabad, March 13, 2020 (PPI-OT): Advisor to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has stressed upon the authorities concerned to play their roles for making ‘Clean and Green Pakistan Movement a success. He was chairing a meeting on Thursday about the sanitation initiative as part of the Clean and Green Pakistan Movement here in Ministry. The meeting was attended by Mr. Basharat Saeed, Water Resources Specialist and Mr. Ahsan Tehsin, Disaster Risk Management Specialist World Bank, Ms. Maira Khan, Consultant ADB, Mr. Kamran, Wash Specialist, UNICEF and official concerned from KPK and Punjab Provinces.

While referring a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on March 3, 2020 in which PM Imran Khan re-emphasizing on the subject of Clean and Green Pakistan Movement with reference to “contamination of freshwater bodies, especially the disposal of wastewater into rivers and canals”, the Advisor said that our rivers are have gravely become polluted due to unhampered discharge of municipal, industrial and agricultural solid and liquid waste.”

“We need an urgent solution to protect our water bodies by tackling these challenges,” he stressed and cautioned, “all of us have to join hands together to deal with these challenges.” Malik Amin, however, asked the participants to devise a comprehensive plan so that the polluted rivers could be saved from getting polluted any more. PM would launch a programme soon, in this regard, he added. The representatives of all stakeholders presented their inputs and affirmed their all-out support to protect rivers and other water bodies from getting polluted further.

