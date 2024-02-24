PM and DC finally achieves Accreditation from World Federation for Medical Education

ISLAMABAD: Due to continuous patronage and persistent efforts of caretaker Heath Minister Dr Nadeem Jan, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM and DC) finally achieved Accreditation from World Federation for Medical Education (WFME).

In a landmark achievement, the PM and DC has been granted accreditation by the World Federation for Medical Education. This recognition underscores Health Ministry’s commitment to ensuring the highest standards of medical education within Pakistan, according to an official statement issued here on Saturday.

With this accreditation all the Pakistani students become eligible to apply for ECFMG and USMLE. Achieving WFME recognition will enable Pakistan’s medical graduates to pursue postgraduate training and practice in other countries that require WFME recognition, such as the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

This achievement opens new avenues for collaboration and ensures that our medical graduates are well-equipped to meet international healthcare standards. The recognition will further enhance the quality and standards of medical education in Pakistan.