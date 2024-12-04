Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said those who violated the law during 24th November sit-in, damaged public property and killed or injured the personnel of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) must be punished as per the law.
Chairing a meeting of Task Force established in view of the recent law and order situation here in Islamabad, the Prime Minister said the rioters attacked the capital during the official visit of the President of Belarus, which caused great embarrassment to us.
He said a weekly review will be conducted on the progress of legal actions against those spreading chaos in the country. He said a world-class anti-riot force will be established in line with the contemporary global standards.
The Prime Minister said a forensic lab will be integrated into Islamabad’s Safe City project, bringing it up to international standards, and all necessary resources will be utilized for this purpose.
The meeting was informed that evidence such as weapons, shells and other materials collected from the scene of the protest site will be sent for forensic analysis.
The process of identifying the miscreants present at the site of protests is also being completed swiftly and once identified, they will be presented in the courts.