PM announces to expand network of Danish School System

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has announced to expand the network of Danish School System.

He was addressing a ceremony held in connection with inspection of the construction site of Danish School in Islamabad today.

He said Danish schools will also be established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said being the Chief Minister of Punjab, he laid foundation of Danish Schools in the province to impart quality education to the students particularly in remote and backward areas.

He said thousands of students are now rendering their services in different fields and promoting the country’s image after completing their education from these schools.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed his regret that thousands of children are out of schools today. However, he expressed the government’s resolve to get these children enrolled into schools.

He said the government will also provide and ensure complete funding for construction of Danish Schools in other provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Prime Minister assured making all out efforts on emergency basis for promotion of education in the country particularly in far flung areas.

He announced that Danish School in Islamabad will be constructed on thirty acres of land and will be equipped with all modern equipment and facilities.

The Prime Minister also directed the Secretary Education to complete this project within six months instead of two years.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that progress without education is not possible.

He said the government is working to expend the scope of Danish School system across the country.

The Minister said the government will also play proactive role for improvement of education sector in the country with an aim of creating job opportunities for the youth.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui appealed all segments of society to come forward and play their due role and work for the bright future of our coming generations.