Islamabad, April 28, 2021 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Quetta on a day-long visit to launch various development projects. During the visit, he will perform ground-breaking of the projects of 22-kilometer dualization of Quetta Western Bypass (N-25) and construction of 11-kilometer Dera Murad Jamali Bypass (N-65). The Prime Minister will distribute cheques among deserving people under Kamyab Jawan Programme in Quetta. Imran Khan will also be briefed on the overall situation of Balochistan and the development projects.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post PM arrives in Quetta to launch various development projects appeared first on Official News Pakistan.