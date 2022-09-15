PM arrives in Samarkand to attend SCO-CHS meeting 

Islamabad, September 15, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Samarkand, Uzbekistan to attend the annual meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). At the airport, he was received by Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Minister for Public Education Bakhtiyor Saidov, Governor Samarkand Erkinjon Turdimov and Deputy Foreign Minister Gayrat Fozilov.

