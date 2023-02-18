PM assures full cooperation to provinces against terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured to extend full cooperation to the provincial governments in enhancing their capacity to fight the scourge of terrorism. In a telephonic conversation with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday, he was appreciative of the security forces for valiantly eliminating those who attacked Karachi Police Chief’s office.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to God Almighty over no major loss of life or destruction in the incident. Murad Ali Shah apprised the Prime Minister of the details of the terrorist attack on Karachi Police Chief’s office. He also informed him about the facts collected about the attackers.