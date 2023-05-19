PM assures Govt’s full support to UAE investors

Islamabad, May 19, 2023 (PPI-OT): A United Arab Emirates delegation called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Friday and expressed the desire to give further momentum to UAE's investment in Pakistan. Chairman Abu Dhabi Ports Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum, who is also a member of the ruling family of UAE, was leading the delegation. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister assured that every possible Government support would be extended to UAE investors.

Referring to the fraternal ties between Pakistan and UAE, the Prime Minister said Pakistan attaches great importance to further expanding brotherly ties with UAE in diverse fields, particularly in trade and investment. He welcomed the keen interest of Abu Dhabi Ports to invest in the ports and shipping industry of Pakistan. Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum said he is visiting Pakistan in less than two months again with an objective to enhance UAE's investment in Pakistan.

